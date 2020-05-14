Luxury Row in Waikiki to reopen on Friday

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Select stores will reopen to the public at Luxury Row on Friday, according to owner Metropole Realty Advisors, while others will reopen throughout the month of May.

Luxury Row at 2100 Kalakaua Ave. in Waikiki offers three-story townhouse boutiques that sell international brands including Chanel, Gucci, Moncler, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, and Golden Goose.

“Luxury Row is a unique collection of the world’s most renown brands offering the highest level of personal service,” said Robert Siegel of Metropole Realty Advisors, in a news release, “and an exceptional shopping experience focused on cleanliness and safety according to the mandated CDC guidelines to help control and prevent the spread of COVID-19, where the shopping experience is as special and memorable as the merchandise of Luxury Row’s esteemed brands.”

He added that prompt and safe curbside pickup, along with complimentary valet parking, private entrances and personal elevators are available, as well as food and drinks for pick-up at Dean & Deluca and other fine restaurants at the adjoining Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Siegel added that the property is managed to “ensure that the indulgent experience of shopping at Luxury Row is matched only by the finest streets of the world,” such as Paris’ Avenue Montaigne, London’s Bond Street or Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive.

“Luxury Row is the perfect escape from over-crowded cities and shopping malls,” said Siegel. “We look forward to re-opening our doors and welcoming our loyal and new clients alike as well as over 200+ employees from each brand and those that run the property.”

Luxury Row’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visit luxuryrow.com for more store reopening details, hours, and safety guidelines.