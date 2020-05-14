Trades expected to make a comeback late Friday and last through weekend

The trades are expected to make a comeback in Hawaii late Friday, according to forecasters, but for now, a light wind regime will continue.

The National Weather Service said a cold front passing for north of the islands will disrupt the typical tradewind flow for the next 24 to 36 hours.

While light to occasionally moderate trades will hold in place near Hawaii island through Friday, sea breezes and land breezes will prevail across the smaller islands, with showers for mostly interior and mauka areas.

Today’s forecast is cloudy with scattered, afternoon showers and highs from 82 to 87 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight range from 66 to 71 degrees.

Tradewinds will remain variable, from 5 to 15 mph both today and tonight.

Surf is expected to rise north, west and south shores the rest of this week, and heading into the weekend.

Surf along north shores will remain at 3 to 6 feet today, then rise to 10 to 14 feet late Friday. Surf along west shores will remain 2 to 4 feet today before rising to 7 to 10 feet late Friday.

Surf along south shores will rise to 4 to 6 feet this afternoon, then to 5 to 7 feet Friday. Surf along east shores will stay at 1 to 3 feet through Friday.

Forecasters said a large, northwest swell is expected to bring advisory-level surf to the north and west shores late Friday through Saturday before trending down gradually, starting Sunday. Surf along south shores may also approach advisory levels Friday through the weekend as a long-duration south-southwest swell moves in.

The trades will strengthen Friday night, with moderate trades expected to last through the weekend and through the first half of next week.