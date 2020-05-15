Man, 25, arrested after Pearl City neighbor attacked with baseball bat

Honolulu police arrested a 25-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted his 64-year-old neighbor with a baseball bat in Pearl City.
Police said the perpetrator attacked the victim within the man’s residence with the bat Tuesday morning.
Police arrested the suspect Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.