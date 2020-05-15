Number of visitors Thursday totals 252, including vacationers

About 858 passengers came to Hawaii on Thursday, including 318 returning residents and 252 visitors.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority report indicated that while most visitors said they were arriving for business or to see family or friends, 12 of them said they came just for a vacation.

There were 100 intended residents who plan to move to Hawaii, such as military members and their families, and former residents.

The number of visitors to the state on Wednesday was 246.

During the same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers — visitors and residents — arrived in Hawaii daily, according to HTA.

State officials have actively sought to keep visitors out of Hawaii, with Gov. David Ige on March 26 initiating a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all arriving trans-Pacific passengers in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-10. The quarantine requirement was expanded to interisland flights on April 1.