Police search for suspect in Nanakuli armed robbery

Honolulu police have initiated an armed robbery investigation at a convenience store in Nanakuli early Thursday.
Police said a male suspect entered the establishment shortly after 2:10 a.m., brandished an undisclosed dangerous instrument and demanded money.
He then fled in an unknown direction before officers arrived.
There are no arrests at this time.
