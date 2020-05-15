WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State House meets at Capitol for floor session

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
The Hawaii State House is scheduled to meet for a floor session and committee hearings at the Hawaii State Capitol today at noon.
The briefing is not open to the public.
