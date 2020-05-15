comscore WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State House meets at Capitol for floor session | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State House meets at Capitol for floor session

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 pm
The Hawaii State House is scheduled to meet for a floor session and committee hearings at the Hawaii State Capitol today at noon.

The briefing is not open to the public.

