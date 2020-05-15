Hawaii banks secure $2.62B from loan program

The Hawaii Bankers Association said Thursday its seven Small Business Administration-approved lenders have successfully secured more than $2.62 billion in Paycheck Protection Program funding for 20,637 local companies, supporting payrolls for an estimated 170,000 jobs statewide through the PPP.
The HBA expects banks will have funded nearly all secured PPP loans by the end of May.
