Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

UHMC grads to get virtual commencement
Celebrate the 608 students graduating from the University of Hawaii Maui College at a virtual ceremony June 3 that will feature an ukulele processional, graduate photos and an official conferring of degrees and speeches. The graduation will be streamed live and broadcast on the school’s cable channel. Get more information on the UHMC commencement website.
UH also is encouraging use of the hashtag #UHOhana when posting photos and videos on social media.
Highway closures out Ulupalakua way
Partial road closures on portions of Kula and Piilani highways will continue through June 10 to allow road improvements in Ulupalakua-Kanaio, said the Department of Public Works. The work is taking place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The project extends from Milepost 21 of Kula Highway to the junction of Piilani Highway and Kanaio Road.
For residents in work areas, no parking will be allowed on roadway shoulders, and driveway access will be blocked on workdays in affected residential areas. Residents should turn off roadside irrigation systems and reschedule any home appointments or maintenance that might require direct vehicle access to a residence.
County expands outdoor recreation outlets
Let the pickleball games resume! And tennis, too. In a second phase of loosening COVID-19 restrictions, the county has reopened select playing courts, beach parks and parks. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with park users to continue social distancing and hygiene practices.
Community centers, pools, gymnasiums, playgrounds, skate parks, dog parks and grills remain closed.
Open for play are tennis courts at Kahului Community Park, Wells Park, War Memorial, Haliimaile, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Complex, Kula Community Center, Hana Ballpark, Kalama Park, Lahaina Civic Center and Napili Park. Pickleball courts at War Memorial and Lahanai Civic Center also are open; however, the Waipuilani Park courts are closed for repairs.
The latest parks open for exercise:
>> Central Maui: Honolii, Kamalii, Leisure Estates, Kealohilani, Pomaikai, Puuohala, Waiehu Heights, Waiehu Terrace and Waiolani Mauka; and Paukukalo and Waihee beach parks
>> South Maui: Alii Village, Charley Young, Hale Piilani Park, Kalama Park (old and new), Cove, Kalepolepo, Kamaole Point, Kaonoulu, Kenolio, Keonekai, Mai Poina Oe Iau (Memorial Park), Piikea and Moana Estates, and Keawakapu, Maalaea Haycraft, Palauea, Polo, Ulua-Mokapu and Wailea beach parks
>> West Maui: Banyan Court, D.T. Fleming, Front Street, Hanakaoo, Honokowai, Kauhale Mahinahina, Kelawea Mauka, Launiupoko, Paunau, Pohaku (S-Turns), Puamana and Wahikuli Terrace, and Ukumehame Beach Park
>> East Maui/Upcountry: Haiku, Haliimaile, Harold Rice, Honomanu, Keokea, Makana, Paani Mai, Paia Ballpark, Rainbow, and Sun Yat Sen, and Kuau Bay Beach Park
Find a list of open parks and beach parks on the Department of Parks and Recreation website at mauicounty.gov.
