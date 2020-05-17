Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

UHMC grads to get virtual commencement

Celebrate the 608 students graduating from the University of Hawaii Maui College at a virtual ceremony June 3 that will feature an ukulele processional, graduate photos and an official conferring of degrees and speeches. The graduation will be streamed live and broadcast on the school’s cable channel. Get more information on the UHMC commencement website.

UH also is encouraging use of the hashtag #UHOhana when posting photos and videos on social media.

Highway closures out Ulupalakua way

Partial road closures on portions of Kula and Piilani highways will continue through June 10 to allow road improvements in Ulupalakua-Kanaio, said the Department of Public Works. The work is taking place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The project extends from Milepost 21 of Kula Highway to the junction of Piilani Highway and Kanaio Road.

For residents in work areas, no parking will be allowed on roadway shoulders, and driveway access will be blocked on workdays in affected residential areas. Residents should turn off roadside irrigation systems and reschedule any home appointments or maintenance that might require direct vehicle access to a residence.

County expands outdoor recreation outlets

Let the pickleball games resume! And tennis, too. In a second phase of loosening COVID-19 restrictions, the county has reopened select playing courts, beach parks and parks. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with park users to continue social distancing and hygiene practices.

Community centers, pools, gymnasiums, playgrounds, skate parks, dog parks and grills remain closed.

Open for play are tennis courts at Kahului Community Park, Wells Park, War Memorial, Haliimaile, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Complex, Kula Community Center, Hana Ballpark, Kalama Park, Lahaina Civic Center and Napili Park. Pickleball courts at War Memorial and Lahanai Civic Center also are open; however, the Waipuilani Park courts are closed for repairs.

The latest parks open for exercise:

>> Central Maui: Honolii, Kamalii, Leisure Estates, Kealohilani, Pomaikai, Puuohala, Waiehu Heights, Waiehu Terrace and Waiolani Mauka; and Paukukalo and Waihee beach parks

>> South Maui: Alii Village, Charley Young, Hale Piilani Park, Kalama Park (old and new), Cove, Kalepolepo, Kamaole Point, Kaonoulu, Kenolio, Keonekai, Mai Poina Oe Iau (Memorial Park), Piikea and Moana Estates, and Keawakapu, Maalaea Haycraft, Palauea, Polo, Ulua-Mokapu and Wailea beach parks

>> West Maui: Banyan Court, D.T. Fleming, Front Street, Hanakaoo, Honokowai, Kauhale Mahinahina, Kelawea Mauka, Launiupoko, Paunau, Pohaku (S-Turns), Puamana and Wahikuli Terrace, and Ukumehame Beach Park

>> East Maui/Upcountry: Haiku, Haliimaile, Harold Rice, Honomanu, Keokea, Makana, Paani Mai, Paia Ballpark, Rainbow, and Sun Yat Sen, and Kuau Bay Beach Park

Find a list of open parks and beach parks on the Department of Parks and Recreation website at mauicounty.gov.

—

STAY INFORMED

Due to COVID-19 precautions, county meetings are being held online only via BlueJeans.com. To watch or provide video testimony, enter meeting ID; to listen or provide oral testimony, call the number provided and enter meeting ID. County Council meetings also can be seen live on Akaku Channel 53 and mauicounty.us/agendas.

>> Council’s Water, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss update to county Water Use and Development Plan and other matters. (Meeting ID: 461 923 498; phone testimony: 408-317-9253)

>> Council’s Environmental, Agricultural and Cultural Preservation Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on effects of coronavirus pandemic with Dr. Lorrin Pang, Maui District Health Office; Lt. Gov. Josh Green; and Michael Rembis, CEO of Maui Health, and to discuss issues related to wastewater management in South Maui and the Kihei Wastewater Reclamation Facility. (Meeting ID: 840 546 502; phone testimony: 408-915-6290)

>> Council’s Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee meets 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss Kihei-Makena Community Plan amendment from business/commercial to single- family for 43,390 square feet of land at 1488 S. Kihei Road; zoning standards for canopy tour and zipline operations; and land use, boundary and zoning changes for proposed Paia Courtyard Project at 120 Baldwin Ave. (Meeting ID: 994 504 421; phone testimony: 408-915-6290)