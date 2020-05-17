Some Las Vegas casinos to delay opening

Even with the question of when still unanswered, attention is now switching to which, as in which casinos will open when allowed? MGM Resorts International says it will open Bellagio and New York-New York only, with its other resorts (e.g., MGM Grand, Aria, and Mirage) maybe not till next year. Caesars Entertainment will start with Caesars Palace and an as-yet-unnamed lower-tier property. Off the Strip, Station Casinos will not immediately open Palms, Texas Station, and the two Fiestas, while Boyd may delay the return of its three downtown casinos, Fremont, California and Main Street Station.

Treasure Island first?: Back to the question of when, Treasure Island is currently in the first slot, indicating that it plans to open on Friday. Next up is Wynn and Encore (or maybe just Wynn), slated for May 26. Don’t be surprised if it all changes.

Playing with plexiglass: Some clues as to what post-pandemic gambling will be like are starting to surface. Expect dealers to be wearing masks and gloves, but there might be more. Photos of plexiglass dividers at blackjack and roulette tables have shown up lately. The dividers are positioned not only between dealers and players, but between players as well. The dividers could also show up on machines.

Question: Will casinos get rid of resort fees and paid parking to lure customers back?

Answer: The casinos aren’t saying, but it would seem like a good idea. In a public address, former Las Vegas mayor and Caesars exec Jan Jones Blackhurst advocated for it. While making it clear that she wasn’t speaking for the industry, she said, “My personal opinion is that they need to be eliminated … (in the past) people saw Las Vegas as this tremendous value. You weren’t going to pay parking fees and resort fees. I’m just not sure that, in this new world, you can lead with that.”

