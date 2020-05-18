Big Island hunter, missing since Sunday, rescued

A Big Island hunter, who had been missing since Sunday, was found this afternoon.

The man was reported missing at 8:09 p.m. Sunday in an area off Saddle Road near the 14.5 mile marker.

Hawaii County firefighters searched that night, but were unsuccessful.

They returned at first this morning at first light using the department’s helicopter and land crews.

The crew of Chopper 1 located the man at 12:31 p.m. He was not injured and was airlifted to the command post. No medical assistance was needed.