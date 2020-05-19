Authorities search for missing Laumaka work furlough in mate

State sheriffs are looking for work furlough inmate Richard Vales who was reported missing from a morning headcount today.

Vales, 30, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He is serving time for second-degree robbery.

Vales is a community custody inmate in the Laumaka Work Furlough Center with pass privileges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or state sheriffs at 586-1352.