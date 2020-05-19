Authorities search for missing Laumaka work furlough in mate

State sheriffs are looking for work furlough inmate Richard Vales who was reported missing from a morning headcount today.
Vales, 30, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
He is serving time for second-degree robbery.
Vales is a community custody inmate in the Laumaka Work Furlough Center with pass privileges.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or state sheriffs at 586-1352.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.