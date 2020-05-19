comscore Authorities search for missing Laumaka work furlough in mate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Authorities search for missing Laumaka work furlough in mate

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY Richard Vales, 30

    DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

    Richard Vales, 30

State sheriffs are looking for work furlough inmate Richard Vales who was reported missing from a morning headcount today.

Vales, 30, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He is serving time for second-degree robbery.

Vales is a community custody inmate in the Laumaka Work Furlough Center with pass privileges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or state sheriffs at 586-1352.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Woman, 66, robbed at gunpoint by female suspect in Chinatown
Looking Back

Scroll Up