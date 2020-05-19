Feeding Oahu Together offers online ‘shopping’ to needy families

Feeding Hawaii Together kicked into gear on April 1 — just when the community really needed the security of a new food pantry.

“It’s been a very interesting time to open, but it couldn’t have happened at a better time,” Jennine Sullivan, executive director, said.

The nonprofit is an online pantry that allows low-income clients to place orders once a week, then come to its 13,000-square-foot warehouse in Kalihi for pickup. It’s all free.

Sullivan said nearly 1,500 families registered in the first six weeks.

The pantry offers canned proteins, fresh produce and prepared meals made at the restaurant 53 by the Sea (now in stock: kalua chicken, onion soup and simmered kabocha).

Go to thepantry.org to register to shop or make a donation.