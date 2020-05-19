Recipe: Tomatillo soup brings the tang

Swapping in tomatillos for the more common tomatoes, then pairing them with citrus, brings bright tangy notes to an easy tortilla soup. Its simplicity highlights the freshness of the produce and the warming comfort of tortillas that thicken and enrich the broth.

The soup is the creation of Napa Valley, Calif., chef Sally Schmitt.

TOMATILLO TORTILLA SOUP

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 medium yellow onions, very thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

3 corn tortillas, cut into thin strips

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

12 tomatillos (1-1/4 pounds), husked, scrubbed, and cut into wedges (4 cups)

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1 quart chicken stock

Roasted pepper strips, sour cream, toasted pepitas and cilantro leaves, for serving

Put cumin seeds in a pot or large saucepan over medium heat. Toast, shaking pan often, until fragrant, about 3 minutes.

Add oil, onions, garlic, tortillas and a large pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions and garlic soften, 3 to 4 minutes.

Add tomatillos, orange zest and juice and chicken stock. Raise heat to high to bring to a boil, then reduce heat to maintain a steady simmer. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then simmer 30 minutes. Season to taste again.

Divide soup among serving bowls and top with roasted pepper strips, sour cream, pepitas and cilantro. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

Nutritional information unavailable.