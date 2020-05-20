Breezy tradewinds to persist through this week

A tradewind pattern is expected to hold for the next few days, thanks to a ridge north of the main Hawaiian isles, forecasters said, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

The National Weather Service says moderate to breezy tradewinds will keep blowing across local waters, and the air should remain stable. Clouds and showers will occur mostly nights and mornings.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny with scattered showers and highs from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight should be partly cloudy with lows from 67 to 72 degrees. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph slow down to 20 mph tonight.

Surf is expected to remain elevated along south shores at 3 to 5 feet through Thursday, then lower by Friday.

Small to moderate-sized northwest swells will continue through the middle of next week. Surf along north shores will remain at 3 to 5 feet through Thursday, and surf along east and west shores will remain at 2 to 4 feet through Thursday.

Forecasters said weaker trades can be expected later in the week, and continue into the weekend, as the ridge moves closer to the islands.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, and waters south of Hawaii island remains in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday.