High surf advisory for south shores extended to Tuesday

A high surf advisory for all south-facing shores has now been extended through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says a long-period, south-southwest swell is moving through, and will continue to generate advisory-level surf through tonight before easing early Tuesday morning.

Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along south-facing shores throughout today before lowering to 6 to 8 feet Tuesday morning.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves and currents along affected shores, which will make swimming dangerous. Heed all advice from ocean safety officials, and “when in doubt, don’t go out.”

Surf along north-facing shores is also expected to remain up slightly through the first half of the week as small, north to north-northwest pulses move through. A return of summertime conditions is expected later in the week, according to NWS in its surf forecast.

Choppy surf, meanwhile, will persist along east-facing shores over the next few days.

>> Surf for north-facing shores is expected to bump up from 2 to 4 feet today to 3 to 5 feet on Tuesday.

>> Surf along east-facing shores is expected to bump up from 2 to 4 feet today to 3 to 5 feet Tuesday morning.

>> Surf along west-facing shores is expected to lower from 5 to 7 feet today to 4 to 6 feet Tuesday morning.

A small craft advisory is also in place for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island until 6 p.m. Tuesday.