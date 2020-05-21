comscore 4 seriously injured in head-on collision in Makaha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
4 seriously injured in head-on collision in Makaha

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision in Makaha Wednesday night.

The crash, between a pickup truck and a sedan, occurred around 10:30 p.m. at 84-964 Farrington Highway, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Four occupants of the sedan — an 18-year-old female and three males, 16 and 3 and 2 — were treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition, EMS said. The driver of the pickup truck refused treatment.

