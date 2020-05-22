Hawaii tradewinds to lighten over Memorial Day weekend

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Breezy trade winds will continue in Hawaii today, but they are expected to diminish over Memorial Day weekend, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said breezy trades will remain today, but a front will push a subtropical ridge to the north closer to the isles, weakening trades by Saturday. Showers are expected as pockets of moisture move through the isles, but most are expected on the windward side overnight and in the early morning.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny with highs from 83 to 88 degrees and trades from 10 to 20 mph. Lows tonight range from 67 to 72.

Tonight through Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with showers likely. Trades will drop to variable speeds of 5 to 15 mph.

Surf will likely remain below advisory levels along all shorelines through mid-week.

Surf along north-facing shores will be 2 feet or less through this evening, then bump up to 3 to 5 feet Saturday morning, and 4 to 6 feet late Saturday.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain 1 to 3 feet through Saturday morning, then increase to 2 to 4 feet late Saturday. Surf along west-facing shores will be 2 feet or less through this evening, then increase to 1 to 3 feet Saturday morning, and 2 to 4 feet late Saturday.

Surf along east-facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet through tonight, then will lower to 2 to 4 feet Saturday.

Small south-southeast and south- southwest swells are expected to bring surf back up to near the summer average along south-facing shores, starting Sunday, through early next week.

Trades are expected to remain light over smaller isles over the weekend, forecasters said, as well as into next week due to the proximity of that subtropical ridge.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, the waters south of Hawaii island, and the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.