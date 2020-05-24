6 cited for coronavirus violations in raid at suspected brothel near Waikiki

Six people were cited Friday during a raid at a massage parlor suspected of operating as a brothel while state emergency orders remain in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said today.

Five women and one man were cited on suspicion of violating the state’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation at the establishment, Integrative Modalities of Honolulu, located in Century Center, at 1750 Kalakaua Ave., the office said.

“This is the type of high-risk behavior we want to discourage because of the coronavirus,” acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto said. “That’s why we continue to double down on our efforts.”

While some businesses in the state have been allowed to reopen as new coronavirus cases remain low, it remains illegal for massage parlors to operate under the state emergency order.

In addition, one of the six people cited was arrested on suspicion of violating U.S. immigration law, the office said.

The prosecutor’s office said the coronavirus has heightened concerns about such illegal businesses because they increase the chances of the virus spreading to workers, customers and the greater community from close personal contact.

The raid at Integrative Modalities of Honolulu is part of an ongoing campaign by the prosecutor’s office to eliminate massage parlors and relaxation spas operating as a cover for prostitution.

This was the third search warrant executed at Century Center this year, with the first being at Vanilla Spa in January and the second at Healthy Angel earlier this month.

The prosecutor’s office said it has executed 18 search warrants at suspected brothels since Nadamoto became acting prosecuting attorney 14 months ago. More than a dozen of those businesses have since closed.