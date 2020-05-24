Maui man, 37, hospitalized after moped strikes wild pig

A 37-year-old Kahului man was injured Saturday after slamming into a wild pig while driving a moped, Maui police said Sunday.

About 7:40 p.m., the man was heading towards Kahului on Maui Veterans Highway just north of Maui Central Baseyard when he failed to see the wild pig on the road, police said.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, hit the pig and lost control. He was ejected from the moped and landed on the roadway.

Police said the man was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

Police closed northbound lanes of the road for about three hours to investigate.