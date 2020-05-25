Law enforcement breaks up party of 200 people at Kaena Point State Park on Sunday night

Law enforcement broke up a large beach party of approximately 200 people accused of violating emergency rules at Kaena Point State Park on Oahu’s North Shore late Sunday.

Honolulu police and state conservation enforcement officers responded to the park at about 10:30 p.m. where they observed at least 170 parked cars in the area. Law enforcement then spent about 4 1/2 hours ordering an estimated 200 people on the Mokuleia section of the park “to clean up their messes and leave the area.”

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said most people complied and no citations were issued. A state parks employee assessed the park this morning and reported the area was “spotless.”

Large gatherings at Kaena Point State Park on Friday and Saturday nights, however, resulted in trash on the grounds as well as pallets. Conservation enforcement officers removed from the beach the trash and pallets used to fuel bon fires.

The state reminded the public that open fires at Hawaii’s beaches are illegal.

The parties at the beach Saturday and Sunday nights were promoted on social media.

DLNR also reported that the Keawaula and Makua section of Kaena Point State Park was also packed with beachgoers.

In a statement, DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said, “This is exactly the kind of bad and selfish behavior we’ve all been asked repeatedly not to engage in during this emergency. It’s unfortunate, that at least in the case of the Sunday night party, from our officer’s contact and observations of those involved, many were off duty military personnel. This is a day when we remember the sacrifices of the men and women who’ve given their lives in defense of our country and its disappointing that the urge to socialize and party, at this particular time, overrides any obligation to duty and common sense.”