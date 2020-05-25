comscore Man, 24, arrested after choking girlfriend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 24, arrested after choking girlfriend

  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a 24-year-old man after he allegedly choked his 24-year-old girlfriend in Honolulu Sunday.

Police said the suspect choked the victim at about 1 a.m. Sunday and fled. It was no immediately clear what part of Oahu the alleged assault occurred.

Police located him later that day and arrested him on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Biden makes 1st in-person appearance in more than 2 months
Looking Back

Scroll Up