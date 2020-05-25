Man, 24, arrested after choking girlfriend

Honolulu police arrested a 24-year-old man after he allegedly choked his 24-year-old girlfriend in Honolulu Sunday.
Police said the suspect choked the victim at about 1 a.m. Sunday and fled. It was no immediately clear what part of Oahu the alleged assault occurred.
Police located him later that day and arrested him on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.
