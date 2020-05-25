Warning signs posted in Nanakuli after shark sighting

The City and County of Honolulu says warning signs have been posted at Depot’s Beach in Nanakuli after a 10-foot-long shark was spotted in the area.

According to an alert sent just after 11 a.m. today, the shark was seen chasing a turtle about 100 yards offshore. Lifeguards are making warnings both on the beach and in the water, along with patrolling the nearby coastline.

Beachgoers are advised to check with lifeguards for the latest information before entering the water in the area.