Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell seeks to reopen hair salons, barbershops this Friday

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced this afternoon that he is asking Gov. David Ige to allow in-person services — such as at hair salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors — to resume this Friday.

Caldwell said at a news conference this afternoon that he will send a letter to the governor today and hopes to have approval within 24 hours.

He said later this week, he will send an order to Ige to approve the reopening of offices on June 5, the same day restaurants on Oahu will be allowed to reopen for dine-in services. He will also seek approval from Ige to allow the reopening of indoor theaters, museums, and gyms — all with modifications — by June 19.

Caldwell also announced today a mental health project related to the coronavirus.

Watch the news conference above.