Man, 32, caught riding stolen moped at Kapolei roadblock

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen moped when he was stopped at a police roadblock in Kapolei Monday night.

The moped belongs to a 27-year-old man, police said.

Police were conducting a traffic checkpoint when they stopped the moped rider at 6:40 p.m.

The suspect does not have a driver’s license and the moped was reported stolen, police said.

The suspect was arrested at 7 p.m. on suspicion of driving a stolen moped and driving without a license.