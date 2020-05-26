Man, 32, caught riding stolen moped at Kapolei roadblock

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen moped when he was stopped at a police roadblock in Kapolei Monday night.
The moped belongs to a 27-year-old man, police said.
Police were conducting a traffic checkpoint when they stopped the moped rider at 6:40 p.m.
The suspect does not have a driver’s license and the moped was reported stolen, police said.
The suspect was arrested at 7 p.m. on suspicion of driving a stolen moped and driving without a license.
