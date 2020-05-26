Trades strengthening tonight, high clouds expected over isles this week

Light east-southeast winds today will continue today in Hawaii, according to forecasters, and bring low clouds and showers over the windward side, as well as a few showers over the leeward side this afternoon.

The National Weather Service said those trades, however, should shift toward the east-northeast, then strengthen tonight and Wednesday. Moderate to occasionally breezy tradewinds will continue through next weekend.

Today should be partly sunny for most isles, with scattered afternoon showers, highs from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and trades in the 5 to 15 mph range. Lows tonight dip to 67 to 72 degrees, but trades bump up to 10 to 20 mph.

Some high clouds are also expected to move over the isles through Friday due to a low-pressure system southwest of the state, bringing moderate to heavy showers over the leeward side of Hawaii island. At the same time, the NWS says there could be colorful sunrises and sunsets.

Surf remains low on all shores today through Wednesday but will trend up Thursday along south shores into the upcoming weekend as a small, south-southwest swell arrives, followed by a larger one early next week.

Surf along north and west shores will trend up by Wednesday night as a small, northwest swell arrives, which will continue through the second half of the week.

Surf along north and south shores will be 2 to 4 feet through Wednesday. Surf along east and west shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Wednesday.

Compared to May of last year, when a string of record highs were set, relatively few record highs have been set this month. The NWS has recorded three record highs and one match in Hilo and Kahului.