55-year-old Hilo man charged with sex assault of a minor, promotion of drugs

Hawaii island police say a 55-year-old Hilo man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in the first degree as well as promotion of a dangerous drug.

Police arrested Robert Alan Kinoshita on Monday on Maile Street in Hilo while responding to a report on the possible location of a missing girl. At about 1 a.m., they found Konishita next to a parked vehicle, discarding items from it, and an unresponsive girl in the passenger seat, identified as the one who had been missing.

Due to circumstances surrounding this incident, officers arrested Kinoshita and transported him to the Hilo police cellblock.

After search warrants were executed, detectives found methemphetamine among items thrown from the vehicle.

On Tuesday, Konishita was charged with first-degree sexual assault and three counts of promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree.

Kinoshita is currently being held on $80,000 bail while awaiting his preliminary hearing in Hilo District Court.