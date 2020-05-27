Free drive-thru testing for coronavirus, antibody will be offered on Big Isle this weekend

The Premier Medical Group is offering free drive-thru screening and testing for COVID-19 on Friday in Kona, and Saturday in Waikoloa. Antibody testing will also be available to those who meet specific criteria at both events.

The testing is being offered by the Premier Medical Group, with the support of Hawaii County Hope Services and the Hawaii National Guard at the following locations:

KONA

>> 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the Old Kona Airport Park in the Kekuaokalani Gym/KCAC parking lot.

WAIKOLOA

>> 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Kamakoa Nui Park. The entrance is from Kamakoa Drive, at the end of Paniolo Avenue.

Both clinics are open to the public. Individuals must first undergo a screening by clinic physicians on-site to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested.

Participants will be asked to show photo ID, and should bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

Antibody testing, which can determine if one has previously had COVID-19 will also be available at both clinics.

However, the antibody testing will be offered only to those previously identified as having had the coronavirus, or those with high-risk exposures, including health care workers, first responders, and family members or those with close contact to known positives.

The presence of SARS-Cov2 IgG antibodies in a person’s system can be detected with a simple blood draw. There is a $43 out-of-pocket cost for those whose medical insurance plans do not cover the antibody test.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said this morning that a total of 81 people on Hawaii island have tested positive for COVID-19, and that all have recovered, leaving no active cases on the island. A total of 7,200 people have been tested on the island.

For further information, call Premier Medical Group at 304-9745 or Hawaii County Civil Defense at 935-0031.