Two victims sitting in their vehicle in Kalihi robbed at gunpoint

An armed male robbed two people sitting in a vehicle in Kalihi this morning.
Honolulu police are investigating the robbery, which they said took place around 2 a.m. The suspect approached the two victims, a 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, pointed a firearm at them and demanded their belongings.
The victims complied, and the suspect fled the scene.
No injuries or arrests were reported.
