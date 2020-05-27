comscore Two victims sitting in their vehicle in Kalihi robbed at gunpoint | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Two victims sitting in their vehicle in Kalihi robbed at gunpoint

  • Today

An armed male robbed two people sitting in a vehicle in Kalihi this morning.

Honolulu police are investigating the robbery, which they said took place around 2 a.m. The suspect approached the two victims, a 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, pointed a firearm at them and demanded their belongings.

The victims complied, and the suspect fled the scene.

No injuries or arrests were reported.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Honolulu Zoo to reopen June 5, with modified hours and rules
Looking Back

Scroll Up