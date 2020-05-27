comscore 400 Hawaii National Guard troops coming off coronavirus duty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

400 Hawaii National Guard troops coming off coronavirus duty

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The number of Hawaii National Guard troops on federal active duty for the coronavirus pandemic will drop early next week to 800 from 1,200 as part of a Pentagon “right-sizing” ahead of a “hard stop” set for June 24 for the deployment of almost 46,000 citizen soldiers nationwide, officials said. Read more

Previous Story
Column: It may be time to consider getting a security camera

Scroll Up