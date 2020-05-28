City’s off-leash dog parks, skate parks to reopen on Friday

Honolulu skate parks and off-leash dog parks will reopen on Friday, according to city officials.

Other facilities, however, including city archery ranges, the Koko Head Shooting Complex, people’s open markets, and swimming pools, which will be for lap swim only, are scheduled to reopen on June 5, according to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s order easing more restrictions, which Gov. David Ige approved on Wednesday, allows outdoor facilities and attractions to reopen today, but many will do so on varying schedules to be announced by the department.

In addition, effective today, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people not from the same household are permitted. Up to 10 non-related individuals may sit on the sand at the beach, for instance, but should practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet, and wear face coverings.

That group may not mingle with another gathering of up to 10, and should maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet.

Honolulu Zoo also would have been allowed to open today, but plans to reopen on June 5, with modified hours and rules.

City campgrounds, gyms, and the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve remain closed at this time.