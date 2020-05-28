comscore WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Senate Committee on COVID-19 meets to discuss tourism recovery plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Senate Committee on COVID-19 meets to discuss tourism recovery plan

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 pm

  • If above video does not work, try the link here: https://olelo.granicus.com/player/camera/9?publish_id=88

  Mike McCartney, director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, declined to have his staff testify today before a senate committee because of what he was said a "hostile" environment by lawmakers.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Mike McCartney, director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, declined to have his staff testify today before a senate committee because of what he was said a “hostile” environment by lawmakers.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER

The Senate Committee on COVID-19 is meeting at the state Capitol today to discuss a tourism recovery plan.

Members of the Hawaii Executive Collaborative will present information on a tourism recovery plan to create a task force to establish a travel bubble corridor.

Testimony will be provided by Hawaii Executive Collaborative members Paul Yonamine, Duane Kurisu and Lori Teranishi.

The livestream can be viewed above.

