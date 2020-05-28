WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Senate Committee on COVID-19 meets to discuss tourism recovery plan

The Senate Committee on COVID-19 is meeting at the state Capitol today to discuss a tourism recovery plan.
Members of the Hawaii Executive Collaborative will present information on a tourism recovery plan to create a task force to establish a travel bubble corridor.
Testimony will be provided by Hawaii Executive Collaborative members Paul Yonamine, Duane Kurisu and Lori Teranishi.
The livestream can be viewed above.
