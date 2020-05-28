American Savings Bank reopening 3 branches, extending hours at 12 others

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

American Savings Bank is reopening three branches and extending hours at 12 others that were all affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The branches reopening Monday are Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo, Wailuku on Maui, and Windward City Shopping Center in Kaneohe.

Branches that will observe extended hours are as follows:

>> Oahu: Chinatown, Hawaii Kai, Haleiwa, Kahala, McCully, Mililani Shopping Center, Mililani Town Center, Queen-Ward, and Wahiawa

>> Hawaii Island: Hilo

>> Maui: Wailuku

>> Molokai: Kaunakakai

“Reopening temporarily closed branches and extending banking hours is just one of the many ways we are continuing to serve our customers during this pandemic,” American Savings President and CEO Rich Wacker said today.

American Savings continues to conduct daily cleaning and disinfecting of its branches and offers a Kupuna Hour during the first hour of each day, Monday through Friday, for seniors (ages 60 and up) and at-risk individuals, along with an accompanying caregiver or family member, as needed.

For customers facing financial hardship, American Savings is offering loan forbearance, deferment and extension. For more information, go to www.asbhawaii.com/hardship.

For a complete list of branch hours and branches that remain temporarily closed, go here.