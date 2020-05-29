Non-essential business owners in Hawaii rally at the state Capitol

Bar owners, musicians and supporters of Reopen Hawaii echoed their frustration today at the state Capitol while demanding to reopen their non-essential businesses “now.”

Over 100 people demonstrated by waving American flags and held signs that read, “We are educated adults and can make educated decisions. Please allow us to reopen.”

Some demonstrators wore red “Make America Great Again” hats and one person was fully dressed in a military uniform.

Bill Comerford — owner of O’Toole’s Irish Pub, Anna O’Brien’s, Kelley O’Neil’s and the Irish Rose Saloon — said his businesses has been closed for 70 days.

“We are closed, and they’re not telling us when we can reopen,” he said. “It’s a huge issue for us.”

Comerford said that by June 3o, he and other bar owners, have to pay a liquor license.

“For me that’s going to be about $8,500,” he said. “I’ve had zero income. I’ve had to use my loan.”

He said he received a $580,000 loan through PPP.

PPP borrowers can have loans of up to $10 million forgiven if they spend at least 75% of proceeds to pay employees over eight weeks. The balance can be spent on rent, mortgage interest and utilities.

Some of the medium-risk businesses like tattoo shops, barbers and beauty shops have reopened today. Some restaurants are scheduled to reopen its dine-in on June 5.

Other restaurants remained open only for take-out.

Bars and nightclubs have yet to reopen because it’s considered a non-essential business.

However, demonstrators disagreed.

Shawne Garliepp, president of Creekside Lounge, said she had a hard time and that she’s been getting calls from customers every day asking when she will reopen the business.

“It’s a small bar,” she said. “We know how to social distance. It’s spotless.”

Garliepp said her business was impacted drastically to where she is living off of her savings.

“I’m 61 years old, and I wanted to retire, “she said. “Now it’s going to push it up.”

Organizer of Reopen Hawaii Brooke McGowan said she feels bad for some of the businesses.

“They are very frustrated,” she said. “The problem with the bar situation is the 25% capacity doesn’t fit their business model. To open up a bar, you spend a lot of money to get the beer up to date and to get everything up to date. It costs a lot of money to get it going and if you can’t bring a big group then they’re losing money.”