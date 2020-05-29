Police seek help identifying suspects in Aiea burglary

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying four suspects in connection with a burglary investigation in Aiea.

Police said a black Porsche sport utility vehicle entered the carport of a residence on Iini Way at about 3:35 p.m. on May 12.

Three suspects — two females and one male with a rifle — exited the vehicle while a fourth male suspect remained in the driver’s seat of the SUV.

Police said the armed male suspect stood by as one of the female culprits took an Amazon package left at the door. All perpetrators then fled the scene in the SUV.

A security camera captured images of the suspects in the carport.

The male suspect with the rifle was wearing a face mask, black T-shirt, pants, baseball cap, sneakers and camouflage-print backpack at the time.

The female suspect who took the package was wearing a face mask, black sweater and black pants and the second female suspect was wearing a black T-shirt with a white undershirt, black leggings, sunglasses and slippers.

Police also released images of the masked driver.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.