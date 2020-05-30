Man arrested after robbing teenage girls he offered ride to in Kalihi

A 38-year-old man who robbed two teenage girls in Kalihi while giving them a ride in his vehicle was arrested today.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that around 2 p.m. on May 20, the suspect offered a ride to the girls, ages 16 and 17. While they were inside the vehicle, he used force to take their property. The girls were able to escape.

Honolulu police arrested the suspect around noon today. The case is currently classified a second-degree robbery.