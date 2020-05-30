University of Hawaii football lands transfer from North Texas

A speedy wideout from the University of North Texas is joining the Hawaii football team as a graduate transfer.

Rico Bussey Jr. announced his decision on Twitter this afternoon.

Bussey is 6 feet 2, 193 pounds and capable of running 40 yards in sub-4.5 seconds.

He was limited to three games in 2019 after suffering a knee injury. But he qualified for a medical hardship because he played in fewer than four games, enabling him to play a fifth season in 2020. Bussey entered the NCAA transfer portal in February.

In 2018, Bussey caught 68 passes for 1,017 yards, and ranked eighth nationally with 12 touchdowns. He averaged 15 yards per catch, including 16.8 yards on third down. He had 10 receptions of 25-plus yards.

Bussey entered the 2019 season on the Biletnikoff Award watch list as the nation’s top college receiver. In the 2019 opener, he caught four passes for 156 yards against Abilene Christian.

Bussey was a 3-star prospect as an Eisenhower High senior in 2015.