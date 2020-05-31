Lanes reopen after H-1 crash in Liliha

Honolulu police have reopened the left two eastbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway at the Liliha on-ramp following a crash earlier this morning.
Access to the freeway from the Liliha on-ramp was also restricted.
