One new coronavirus case on Maui brings Hawaii’s statewide total to 652

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 652, up one new case from Saturday.

Today’s new case is on Maui.

As of today, 27 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 608 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. Two new release cases on Maui were added to today’s count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

More than 93% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

By county, Honolulu has seen 398 patients released from isolation (or nearly 95%), and Maui has had 110 cases (92%) released. The Big Island has no active infection cases, nor does Kauai, which has not had a new confirmed case in more than six weeks.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 83 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 82 hospitalizations in the state, 58 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 421 on Oahu, 120 in Maui County, 81 on Hawaii island, and 20 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of the more than 48,487 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.3% have been positive. Health officials counted 598 new test results in today’s tally.

In May, Hawaii has seen a total of 46 new confirmed cases and seven days with no increase in the daily count of new confirmed infections.

The state’s success in keeping the COVID-19 infection rate low has led to the loosening of many local restrictions, but the 14-day quarantine on air travelers has brought Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy to unprecedented lows.

>> RELATED STORY: Hawaii beach parties draw response from police and state