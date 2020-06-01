Kauai ocean safety officials close Davidsons Beach after apparent shark bite of surfer

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Kauai ocean safety officials have closed Davidsons Beach on Kauai to swimming until further notice due to an apparent shark bite that occurred this morning.

Officials said that at about 8:30 a.m., a male resident surfing in waters off Kekaha — at a spot commonly known as “Davidsons” — was bit by what appeared to be a tiger shark. He sustained injuries to his right hand, and was transported by private vehicle to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital.

Kauai’s Ocean Safety Bureau has posted “Shark Sighted” and “No Swimming” signs at Davidsons Beach, and is also roving the shoreline to warn surfers and beachgoers to stay out of the water until further notice.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources was notified of the incident, according to protocol, and the bureau will reassess the water Tuesday morning to determine if it is safe for swimming.

The Ocean Safety Bureau can be reached at 241-4984.