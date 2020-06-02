Knife-wielding man, 23, allegedly attacks 2 officers in Kalihi

Honolulu police arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted two police officers with a knife in Kalihi.

Police said the officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the assault that occurred on Akepo Lane at about 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and one count of disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest and probation revocation.