Knife-wielding man, 23, allegedly attacks 2 officers in Kalihi

Honolulu police arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted two police officers with a knife in Kalihi.
Police said the officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the assault that occurred on Akepo Lane at about 6:40 p.m. Monday.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and one count of disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest and probation revocation.
