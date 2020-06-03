Male victim critically injured after being stabbed multiple times in Kakaako

A male with multiple stab wounds was taken to a hospital in critical condition this evening, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials.
Paramedics responded to Halekauwila and Keawe streets in Kakaako just before 7 p.m., officials said.
The victim, whose age was not given, was apparently stabbed multiple times to his torso and extremities, EMS said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.