High surf advisory in effect for all south shores, Kahului sets new record high temperature

A high surf advisory has been issued for the south shores of all Hawaiian isles due to a south swell, in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 8 to 12 feet along all south shores in Hawaii, bringing moderate impacts.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials. Boaters should also watch out for recreational surfers and bodyboarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Tradewinds, meanwhile, are expected to strengthen later today and stick around through the weekend, bringing an uptick in showers, mostly on the windward side.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy for Kauai and mostly sunny for other isles, with isolated afternoon showers, and highs from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. East winds remain at around 15 mph today and range from 15 to 20 mph tonight. Lows tonight range from 67 to 72.

The humidity, at about 60%, will also boost the heat index — temperature and humidity combined — to near 90 for Honolulu this afternoon.

Surf along south shores will remain 8 to 12 feet through tonight, then lower to 5 to 8 feet Thursday.

For next week, forecasters said once the current south swell diminishes, surf will likely remain below advisory levels along all shores.

Surf along west shores will be 6 to 8 feet through tonight, lowering to 3 to 5 feet Thursday. Surf along north and east shores is expected to remain 2 to 4 feet through Thursday.

The first record high for June was set Tuesday — with a record high of 92 degrees recorded in Kahului — which surpassed the previous record of 91 set in 2014.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters through 6 p.m. Friday.