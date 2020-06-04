Boy, 2, critically injured in ‘high-speed’ rollover crash in Ewa

A 2-year-old boy was critically injured today in a “high-speed” crash in Ewa, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The boy was in a car seat in an SUV and an 18-year-old woman was driving when the crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. on Iroquois Road.

The SUV apparently rolled over several times, and firefighters had to extricate both occupants from the vehicle, EMS said.

Paramedics treated the boy and the woman and took them to a hospital, with the boy in critical condition and the woman in serious condition.