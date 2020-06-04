High surf advisory extended through this evening, clear and sunny skies ahead for the weekend

A high surf advisory for southern of all Hawaiian island has been extended to 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service says surf of 6 to 8 feet is expected along all south-facing shores due to a swell that will diminish today. A series of smaller south swells will keep surf near the summer average through the middle of next week.

For today, officials warn of moderate impacts, including strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials, they said.

Today’s forecast, meanwhile, is partly cloudy, with scattered showers and highs from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Due to high humidity, the heat index — temperature and humidity are combined — will reach as high as 92 degrees on the west side of Oahu. East winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected today and tonight, when lows dip to 67 to 72.

Forecasters say the breezy trades will continue through Friday, then gradually ease over the weekend into early next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas each day, especially overnight and early mornings as pockets of moisture move through.

This weekend, however, should be fairly clear as dry air moves from east to west on Friday.

Surf along southern shores will lower to 6 to 8 feet today, then 3 to 5 feet Friday.

Surf along eastern shores will be 2 to 4 feet today, and bump up to 3 to 5 feet Friday. Surf along western shores will lower to 4 to 6 feet today, and 2 to 4 feet Friday.

A second, consecutive record high for Kahului was recorded Wednesday — a high of 92 degrees surpassed the previous record of 91 set in 2019. On Tuesday, a record high of 92 in Kahului surpassed the previous record of 91 set in 2014.

A small craft advisory for the Kaiwi Channel remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.