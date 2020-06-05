Hawaiian Humane Society says ‘Feline Fix’ program now easier, free of charge

The Hawaiian Humane Society announced Thursday it is now easier to “fix” free-roaming cats on Oahu, which will also be free of charge.

Oahu’s cat caregivers no longer have to purchase certificates to make appointments under the city’s “Feline Fix” program, which subsidizes sterilization surgeries at participating spay/neuter clinics. Instead, they can schedule appointments directly with participating providers, and certificates will be filled out at that time.

The $10 fee for spay/neuter services has also been eliminated.

The nonprofit said it worked with the city to make Oahu’s free-roaming cat sterilization program more accessible, with the ultimate goal of humanely reducing the number of homeless animals. Free-roaming cats include feral, abandoned and lost cats, as well as owned cats that are allowed outside.

“The Hawaiian Humane Society is dedicated to the humane treatment of all animals, including the Free-Roaming cat population on Oahu, which we acknowledge is of large concern to the community,” said Anna Neubauer, President and CEO of Hawaiian Humane Society, in a news release.

She said the society supports the Trap-Neuter-Return-Manage strategy as a humane and effective long-term method to reducing the number of cats at large.

“The Hawaiian Humane Society is grateful to the City and County of Honolulu for their partnership and determination to improve the lives of animals islandwide,” she said. “Through programs like Feline Fix and Neuter Now, the implementation of stronger animal welfare laws and continued collaboration with organizations like the Hawaiian Humane Society, city officials play an integral role in making Oahu a better place to live for animals and people alike.”

Sterilization services for free-roaming cats are offered through seven participating providers: Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services, Cat-Bird Vet Mobile Hospital, CatFriends, Ohana Veterinary Hospital, OSPCA, Purradise Cat Care Inc. and Hawaiian Humane’s own Community Spay/Neuter Center.

After each cat is spayed or neutered, it gets an ear notch and microchip at no additional charge.

Visit HawaiianHumane.org to learn more about the “Feline Fix” program.