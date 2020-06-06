Hawaii unemployment office director on leave, governor’s office confirms

Scott Murakami, the director of Hawaii’s unemployment office is currently on leave, leaving his deputy in charge of the department, a spokeswoman for Gov. David Ige’s office confirmed today.

Deputy Director Anne E. Perreira-Eustaquio is leading the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations during Murakami’s absence, said Ige’s spokeswoman Cindy McMillan.

She said no further information could be provided.

Murakami had been in charge while the department was besieged by problems sparked by the coronavirus pandemic that led to the shutdown of Hawaii’s tourism economy and more than a quarter of the state’s workforce being unemployed. The department was hamstrung by an antiquated computer system that repeatedly crashed and forced those seeking unemployment assistance into a frustrating and convoluted process for filing their unemployment claims. Many waited months for financial relief.

The office brought in hundreds of state volunteers in April to help process claims at the Hawaii Convention Center and moved to an online portal running 24 hours a day to help ease the logjam of claims.

In mid-May, Murakami told a Senate committee that his department had received about 250,000 claims and had only paid about half of them. Another 67,000 or so claims were still unprocessed while the remainder were denied.