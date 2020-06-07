comscore 2 new Oahu coronavirus cases brings Hawaii’s statewide tally to 675 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

2 new Oahu coronavirus cases brings Hawaii’s statewide tally to 675

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 pm
  • DENNIS ODA / MAY 17 More Hawaii residents have been venturing outside, including to Waikiki Beach, as more coronavirus restrictions are lifted and the statewide infection remains relatively low compared to the rest of the nation.

    DENNIS ODA / MAY 17

    More Hawaii residents have been venturing outside, including to Waikiki Beach, as more coronavirus restrictions are lifted and the statewide infection remains relatively low compared to the rest of the nation.

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Oahu’s most recent COVID-19 cases have included three assisted living facilities, two at Kalakaua Gardens and one at Mauna­lani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

    DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Oahu’s most recent COVID-19 cases have included three assisted living facilities, two at Kalakaua Gardens and one at Mauna­lani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 675, up two from Saturday.

Both new cases are on Oahu.

Today’s report follows two straight days when health officials announced nine more cases each, mostly on Oahu and including three employees of assisted living facilities.

As of today, 41 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 617 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. One new release case on Oahu was reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 92% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

By county, Honolulu has seen 403 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 113 patients released. Both Kauai and the Big Island have no active infection cases.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 441 on Oahu, 120 in Maui County, 81 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

>> RELATED: Tourism-dependent Maui grapples with highest jobless rate in the state

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 84 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 83 hospitalizations in the state, 59 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 54,055 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Watery end for statue of slave trader in U.K. city of Bristol
Looking Back

Scroll Up