2 new Oahu coronavirus cases brings Hawaii’s statewide tally to 675

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 675, up two from Saturday.

Both new cases are on Oahu.

Today’s report follows two straight days when health officials announced nine more cases each, mostly on Oahu and including three employees of assisted living facilities.

As of today, 41 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 617 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. One new release case on Oahu was reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 92% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

By county, Honolulu has seen 403 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 113 patients released. Both Kauai and the Big Island have no active infection cases.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 441 on Oahu, 120 in Maui County, 81 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

>> RELATED: Tourism-dependent Maui grapples with highest jobless rate in the state

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 84 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 83 hospitalizations in the state, 59 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 54,055 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive.