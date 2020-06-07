Hawaii cartoonists participate in The Big Thank You Search of 2020

To honor workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Cartoonist Society has invited cartoonists across the country to participate in The Big Thank You Search of 2020. More than 70 comic strips and panels have signed on to participate — several appear in our Comics section in today’s paper.

Each strip contain six symbols related to the workers (some are hidden). If you look carefully, you’ll find a mask for medical workers, first responders and caregivers, a steering wheel for delivery workers, a shopping cart for grocery workers, an apple for teachers, a fork for food service workers and a microscope for medical researchers.

Our two local cartoonists featured every other week on this page — Audra Furuichi and Jon Murakami — have also crafted their own versions below to thank workers. You can find the answers on page D6. Happy hunting!

The Big Thank You Search of… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd