Coast Guard looking for overdue sailboat headed from Oahu to Maui

The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue private sailing vessel with two people aboard that departed Saturday morning from the Ala Wai Harbor on Oahu and was expected by today in Lahaina, Maui.

On board are Amanda Dobos, 46, and Gerald McCullaugh, 51.

A friend of the missing SS Chuckahui Kai’s owner notified the Coast Guard that the 34-foot ship was overdue and was expected no later than today.

The double-masted, black-hulled vessel with red and yellow trim, was being moved to Maui to be sold, the friend said.

The Coast Guard launched an HC-130 Hercules plane, the Cutter Oliver Berry, Cutter Kittiwake from Air Station Barbers Point, and a Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium. Their crews are searching the area.

“We request anyone transiting the area keep a sharp lookout for the vessel or signs of distress and report any information to us over Channel 16 or at (808) 842-2600,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Barger, a Sector Honolulu watchstander.

The Coast Guard issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners. Watchstanders also notified local emergency services.

The weather on scene is reportedly winds of 17 mph, with seas of up to two feet.