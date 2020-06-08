Hawaii tradewinds to ramp up later this week

Tradewinds will continue today, and ramp up Tuesday through the rest of the week, according to forecasters, as a high pressure system to Hawaii’s north strengthens.

The National Weather Service expects breezy to locally conditions to develop by Wednesday, with tradewinds of 10 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph for Honolulu. During that time, clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

Today’s forecast is partly to mostly sunny, with highs from 86 to 91 degrees. Lows tonight range from 69 to 74. Tradewinds of 10 to 20 mph are expected today and tonight.

Surf heights remain low today through Tuesday, at 2 feet or less on north-facing shores, and 1 to 3 feet on west-facing shores.

Surf on the south side will remain 3 to 5 feet through Tuesday, and 2 to 4 feet along east-facing shores.

There will be a series of small southerly swells this week and heading into the weekend. Easterly trades will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores. Surf heights are expected to increase later in the week as trade winds strengthen.

Forecasters said a drying trend is on the way, easing the humidity of the past week. Stronger winds will continue into Friday, before easing slightly heading into the weekend.